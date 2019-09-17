Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

The first test flights of this orbital vessel could start as soon as October, with the initial experiment reaching about 63,000 feet. Subsequent tests will up the velocity and, eventually, reach orbit. Commercial flights aren't expected to start until 2021, but Starship is poised to be the backbone of SpaceX's business soon after, handling everything from routine orbital insertions to eventual trips to Mars. It needs to be doubly sure the technology works properly when the company's very future depends on it.

