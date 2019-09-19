Huawei says Watch GT 2 has two weeks of battery life

The highlight feature of both devices is battery life. With the company's new Kirin A1 chip in tow, Huawei promises up to two weeks of battery life with the 46mm model -- which includes a higher capacity battery. Huawei says you'll be able to eke out those two weeks while taking advantage of all of the Watch GT 2's functionality, including GPS, heart rate and sleep tracking. Obviously battery life will vary depending on how much you lean into certain features, with certain features draining more of the wearable's battery than others.

New to these devices is support for Bluetooth 5.1. As long as you're within 150 meters of the Huawei Watch GT 2, you'll be able to take calls from the smartwatch, as well as listen to music over a pair of Bluetooth headphones. On the music front, Huawei has also increased the amount of available internal storage on both models. You can now store up to 500 MP3s on the Huawei Watch GT 2. Additionally, both models are water-resistant up to a depth of 50 meters for 10 minutes.

On the software front, there's now support for advanced tracking with 15 compatible activities, including running, walking, hiking, cycling and swimming. Huawei has also enhanced the wearable's sleep tracking feature. Like with any other fitness tracker, you can also look forward to activity reminders, as well as step and calorie counting. Like the Apple Watch, the Watch GT 2 will also alert you if it notices an irregular heartbeat for an extended period of time.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will launch in Europe next month, and no word yet on US pricing and availability.