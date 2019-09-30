Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vizio
Vizio's best TV from last year is on sale for $1,080

Last year's P-Series Quantum hits the refurb shelf.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Vizio

As usual, one of the biggest questions about buying a new TV is whether to buy a "new" model or grab one of last year's editions for a little bit less. It's been more than a year since Vizio debuted the P Series Quantum line that we loved at first sight and which quickly became a highly-recommended 4K TV. It launched with a sticker price of $2,100 and quickly dropped below that, but now Amazon's Woot is selling refurbished 65-inch models for $1,079.99.

That's a decent price for a display The Wirecutter called "the best overall LED/LCD TV" when prices for a 65-inch ranged from $1,200 - $1,300. Unfortunately it's difficult to find a brand new model now that they've been discontinued to make room for 2019's TVs. Thanks to software updates, grabbing this one doesn't mean missing out on new features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.

Also, if you're comparing it to the 2019 "P Series" then you should note RTings.com findings, where the site gave it a great review, but determined it's not quite as good as the 2018 model of the same name when it came to brightness, contrast and reflections. Instead, you'd more directly compare this TV to this year's P Series Quantum X model, which starts at $1,400. Also, there are a few other options for bargain hunters, including a 65-inch 2018 LG B8 OLED for $1,560.

The one thing to be wary of, however, is that as a refurbished model it only comes with a 90 day warranty. That might be enough to push someone towards a newer model with a manufacturer's warranty, or newer quantum dot-enhanced competitors like the 2019 TCL 6-Series line that's now available starting at $599. Whatever you do, make your decision quickly -- Woot's deals refresh at 1AM ET.

Source: Woot
In this article: 4K, amazon, av, engadgetdeals, gear, P-Series Quantum, PQ65-F1, vizio, woor
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
