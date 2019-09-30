Vizio's best TV from last year is on sale for $1,080

Also, if you're comparing it to the 2019 "P Series" then you should note RTings.com findings, where the site gave it a great review, but determined it's not quite as good as the 2018 model of the same name when it came to brightness, contrast and reflections. Instead, you'd more directly compare this TV to this year's P Series Quantum X model, which starts at $1,400. Also, there are a few other options for bargain hunters, including a 65-inch 2018 LG B8 OLED for $1,560.

The one thing to be wary of, however, is that as a refurbished model it only comes with a 90 day warranty. That might be enough to push someone towards a newer model with a manufacturer's warranty, or newer quantum dot-enhanced competitors like the 2019 TCL 6-Series line that's now available starting at $599. Whatever you do, make your decision quickly -- Woot's deals refresh at 1AM ET.