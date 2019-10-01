Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bungie
Both 'Destiny' games are offline for 'emergency maintenance' (updated)

On the day 'Destiny 2' added cross-saves and a new expansion.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
Destiny 2 fans hoping to dive into the game's latest expansion Shadowkeep will have to wait a bit longer, as Bungie announced both Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 are undergoing "emergency maintenance." It's not clear exactly what the issue is, but it comes just as the company launched some big changes for the second game.

Destiny 2 has added its new expansion for players that sees the return of Eris Morn, support for PC gamers using Steam and the ability to transfer saves between platforms, so you can take characters to wherever your friends are without replaying the same level grinds over and over again. The now free-to-play game should have a better experience overall, once it's actually working.

Update (8:15PM ET): According to Bungie Help, they are "making progress" in restoring services, so you can feel free to jump back in the queues and hope.


I don't know how to feel right now from r/destiny2

