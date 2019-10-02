Another Pixel 4 leak reveals a transcription-centric Recorder app

Now it seems that the app will include automatic transcription of audio, along with an audio search function that will you find specific words or phrases from any single recording. Rahman tested it out and while it's not 100 percent accurate, it appears to do a decent enough job of transcription -- certainly good enough to be valuable to anyone who deals with these kind of files on the reg.

Right now it looks like the only supported transcription language is US English, but the update also appears to support recognition for audio "events" such as applause, laughter and whistling. We'll have to wait to see what's what at Google's Pixel 4 event on October 15th, although at this rate there won't be many surprises left by then.