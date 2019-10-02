Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: FandangoNow
FandangoNow streams IMAX Enhanced 'Spider-Man' on Sony 4K TVs

Watch movies as the filmmaker intended.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
43m ago in AV
FandangoNow

We heard back in January that streaming platform FandangoNow was going to get some IMAX Enhanced content -- now it's arrived. Just a week after the streaming service made its catalog available on Oculus Go and Quest headsets, it's continuing its push to get crystal-clear movies right in your face with the launch of IMAX Enhanced on select Sony 4K Android TVs in the US.

IMAX Enhanced optimizes whatever you're watching to the standards that the filmmaker originally intended, all from the comfort of your home. Films are specially mastered for maximum display, sound and scale, with a big-screen aspect ratio for the IMAX bits you'd otherwise go to the movies to enjoy.

The launch kicks off with Spider-Man: Far from Home, which will feature 45 minutes of IMAX's expanded aspect ratio, as well as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and others. As with all of FandangoNow's content, titles are available to buy or rent -- no subscription required. Additional devices and further titles will be added to its IMAX Enhanced offering in the coming months.

