If you've been bored by Apple's computers lately, maybe it's time to take a closer look at what Microsoft's been cooking up. The company's latest Surface device event is kicking off today in New York City at 10AM ET, and we'll be on the ground to get our hands on all of the new gear. Check out our preview of the event -- how does a dual-screen Surface sound? -- and be sure to follow our liveblog.

You can watch the Surface event live below or at Microsoft's site.