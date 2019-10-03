Test Shuri's prototype suits in Marvel's latest 'Avengers' VR game

You'll begin the Damage Control as a recruit invited to test out new prototypes for Shuri's "Emergency Response Suits" but find yourself caught up in drama when "an enemy from the past" tries to steal the tech. Presumably, other heroes show up to assist you in fighting off the antagonist, and you'll hopefully save the world from imminent doom.

In addition to the virtual environment (like audio and visual effects), the game will include real-world elements like heat and wind for a more immersive experience. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that "We're always looking for new stories and corners of the universe for our characters to explore," and that this gives fans a way to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This isn't the very first Marvel-themed VR experience. An earlier Iron Man VR game is meant to launch this year for Playstation VR. We also saw Disney team up with Lenovo on an Avengers AR game with its own headset. Still, The Void offers a more immersive and sensory experience than these other options, which could be worth checking out.

You can buy tickets for the Avengers: Damage Control, which will be available for limited runs from October 18th onwards at a dozen or so The Void locations in North America. In the US, you can check this out in seven cities including New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta and the Downtown Disney district in Anaheim. Appointments are available in fifteen-minute intervals and cost $40 per session.