Image credit: Dell
Save $120 on a 32-inch Dell QHD monitor

Plus, get Nintendo Labo kits for cheap just in time for the holidays.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
56m ago in Gadgetry
Dell

If you're looking for a new desktop screen, Amazon has a compelling offer on a Dell monitor. The company's S3219D is currently $179.99, down from $299.99. It features a 32-inch VA panel with QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. Additionally, it comes with 5W speakers and a variety of HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports for a good spread of connectivity options.

It also features 99 percent sRGB color gamut coverage, making it a good fit for photo editing work. With FreeSync support, it can also double as a decent gaming monitor if you have an AMD graphics card. Just note that the monitor's refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, so you won't get as smooth of an experience as you would with a 144Hz monitor. It's also not on NVIDIA's list of G-Sync compatible monitors, so your mileage will vary if you own one of the company's GPUs. All that said, for $180 you'll be hard-pressed to find a better monitor for the price, especially one with a QHD panel.

Elsewhere, look no further than Best Buy if you're trying to save on a holiday gift for a young Nintendo Switch owner in your family. The retailer has significantly discounted the Nintendo Labo "Variety" ($30) and "Robot" ($30) kits by $40 and $30 respectively. Each kit comes with all the cardboard components you need to make some wild DIY creations and then play the included games. We loved the concept when we first tried Labo back in 2018.

Source: Best Buy (1), (2), Amazon
In this article: amazon, dell, DIY, engadgetdeals, freesync, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, labo, monitor, nintendo, Nintendo Labo, nintendo switch
