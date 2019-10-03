'Jessica Jones' props will hit the auction block in December

You'll be able to bid on more than 400 props from the canceled show, including Jessica's leather jacket, Kilgrave's purple suit and Trish Walker's Hellcat outfits. Those have estimated sale prices of several thousand dollars, but there are some more wallet-friendly lots on offer too. Many of the items will start at $50, including Jessica's camera, a framed Trish Talk poster, the Patsy Walker comic and Gregory Sallinger's wrestling trophy.

The auction is taking place a few months after items from other Marvel/Netflix shows -- Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- went on sale. The third and final season of Jessica Jones hit Netflix several months after the others.