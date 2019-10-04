Instagram takes its first steps into becoming an AR changing room

The feature allows you to experiment with different colors and models as well. Using lipstick as an example, you can see how different shades look by tapping through a color selector toward the bottom of the interface. Once you've tried on a product, you can purchase it without leaving Instagram. It's also possible to invite your friends to try something on through stories and direct messages. To check out the feature, you'll need the latest version of Instagram on iOS or Android.

While it seemed inevitable Facebook would find a way to use Spark AR to sell products, the company has done fun things with the platform too. In August, the company opened up Spark AR, allowing anyone to create their own augmented reality filters.