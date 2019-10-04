M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' series hits Apple TV+ on November 28th

Servant's story revolves around a Philadelphia couple who brings an unnervingly life-like doll into their home after losing their baby. They even hire a mysterious nanny to look after the doll, and it sounds like she's bringing a whole 'nother level of creepiness to the show -- Shyamalan said a few years from now, "there'll be [attendees dressed up as the nanny] walking around at Comic Con."

When the director's deal with Apple was first announced, reports said the tech giant ordered 10 episodes. If people eat it up, though, the series could be a lot longer. According to Deadline, M. Night envisions a lengthy saga that's spread over 6 seasons with 10 episodes each.

You can watch a short teaser of Servant below.