'Red Dead Redemption 2' is coming to PC on November 5th

If you pre-order the game before October 22nd through the company's recently launched Rockstar Games Launcher, you can get two of any of the following games for free: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition. You'll also get a free upgrade to the game's premium edition, in addition to a variety of bonus in-game items. Pre-orders open on October 9th.

Besides the Rockstar Games Launcher, Red Dead II will also be available digitally through the Epic Games store, the Humble Store, Greenman Gaming and "additional digital retailers." The game will launch on Steam in December.

Red Dead Redemption II is the first entry in the Red Dead series that will make its way to PC. The series started in 2004 with Red Dead Revolver. For most people, however, their introduction to the franchise came courtesy of 2010's excellent Red Dead Redemption.