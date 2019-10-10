Latest in Gear

Image credit: Canon
Canon’s cute-but-tough Ivy Rec camera hits stores later this month

It can capture your outdoor adventures in Full HD.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Cameras
After a jaunt through the crowdfunding circuit earlier in the year, Canon's clip-on Ivy Rec camera is making its way to retailers. Starting later this month, you'll be able to buy the cute camera for $129.99 in four different colors: blue, green, pink and black. And while it won't win any spec sheet comparisons with its 13-megapixel sensor, what it will do is survive tumbles and the occasional swim. According to the Canon, the body is IP68-certified water-resistant, meaning it can stay submerged at a depth of 6.6 feet for approximately 30 minutes. It's also shockproof when dropped from as high as 6.6 feet.

What's more, the included clip doubles as the Ivy Rec's viewfinder -- as in you look through it to frame your shots. Canon says this eliminates the possibility of a broken screen. After all, you can't break your camera's viewfinder if it doesn't have one.

Naturally, there's an optional mobile app that allows you to transfer any shots and videos you capture with the camera to your phone for social media sharing, and it works through both WiFi and Bluetooth. The Canon Mini Cam app also allows you to use your phone as a live viewfinder. By default, the camera captures video at 720p and 30 frames per second, but it can also do 1080p at 60 frames per second. That said, there's a 10-minute continuous recording limit when you shoot video at Full HD.

While Canon hasn't said exactly when the Ivy Rec will hit store shelves, Best Buy's website says the camera will ship on October 16th, suggesting it will be available at other retailers soon as well.

Source: Canon
In this article: action camera, cameras, Canon, clip-on, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Ivy Rec
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
