Alexa can now speak Spanish in the US

Echo and Alexa Built-In devices also support a new Spanish voice, and developers can build new skills for Spanish speaking users. Amazon Music listeners in the US can ask Alexa for new Latin music playlists in Spanish, too.

We knew these changes were coming, but that doesn't make them any less significant. The US has the second largest concentration of Spanish speakers in the world next to Mexico -- a total of 48.6 million. Though, Google Assistant and Siri both speak Spanish (and several other languages), so Amazon is playing catch up on a pretty important capability.