The next 'Fortnite' season might finally include a new map

Apex Legends, PUBG and other battle royale brawlers have added maps over time, but not Fortnite -- you've had to be content with revisions (if sometimes dramatic ones) to the existing layout. You might finally get something new in the near future, however. Users browsing Apple's Italian App Store noticed that Fortnite's entry included a picture for a "Chapter 2" with what appeared to be a wildly different map, including boats and a lighthouse. The picture was quickly taken down, but there are other clues hinting a fresh map could be on the way.
To start, code inside the game's 10.30 release has alluded to 12 brand new points of interest, such as Camp Cod, Power Plant and Weeping Woods. That's many more than you'd get with an update to the existing map. Moreover, Epic has dropped some not-so-subtle clues that the next season will involve a dramatic change. A big in-game event slated for October 13th is described simply as "The End," and the last loading screen of the season shows players waving farewell to the battle bus. Large changes are afoot, and it's just a question of what they'll look like when they arrive.
If there is a new map, there's an unanswered question: will it replace the existing map, or supplement it? Other battle royale titles have taken different approaches, such as rotating maps (PUBG) or defaulting to the new map (Apex). Multiple maps would improve variety, but would also be more challenging to maintain and might disappoint those who only occasionally get to play favorites. If nothing else, there's a good chance you'll have to rethink play strategies you've known for ages.
Looks like Apple has leaked a promotional image for Season 11 on the Italian Apple Store.— Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) October 11, 2019
From the looks of it, we're getting a new map. pic.twitter.com/2naPbsYvDA
*Reminder* Here are some leaked POIs names from 10.30.. (they are most likely for a new season 11 map!)— HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 4, 2019
Beachy Bluffs
Camp Cod
Dirty Docks
Frenzy Farm
Holly Hedges
Lazy Lake
Mountain Meadow
Power Plant
Slurpy Swamp
Sunny Shores
Weeping Woods
