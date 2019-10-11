The next 'Fortnite' season might finally include a new map

To start, code inside the game's 10.30 release has alluded to 12 brand new points of interest, such as Camp Cod, Power Plant and Weeping Woods. That's many more than you'd get with an update to the existing map. Moreover, Epic has dropped some not-so-subtle clues that the next season will involve a dramatic change. A big in-game event slated for October 13th is described simply as "The End," and the last loading screen of the season shows players waving farewell to the battle bus. Large changes are afoot, and it's just a question of what they'll look like when they arrive.

If there is a new map, there's an unanswered question: will it replace the existing map, or supplement it? Other battle royale titles have taken different approaches, such as rotating maps (PUBG) or defaulting to the new map (Apex). Multiple maps would improve variety, but would also be more challenging to maintain and might disappoint those who only occasionally get to play favorites. If nothing else, there's a good chance you'll have to rethink play strategies you've known for ages.

Looks like Apple has leaked a promotional image for Season 11 on the Italian Apple Store.



From the looks of it, we're getting a new map. pic.twitter.com/2naPbsYvDA — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) October 11, 2019