The Morning After: OnePlus unveils the 7T Pro

But it's not coming to the US.The OnePlus 7T Pro is a speedier take on a familiar design

OnePlus' mid-year smartphone update takes the impressive OnePlus 7 Pro and adds an even more powerful processor and faster charging -- de rigueur for 2019 phone updates, it seems. The new OnePlus 7T Pro features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile chip and comes with a new 30T Warp Charge power adapter. According to OnePlus, that can get the 7T Pro to approximately 68 percent charge in 30 minutes.

There's the same triple camera array, made of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera (with optical stabilization), 8-megapixel f/2.4 3x-zoom telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. The selfie cam is in a pop-up unit to keep the phone pretty much all screen. Alas, there are no plans for the OnePlus 7T Pro or its 12GB/256GB McLaren Edition variant to come to the US. Instead, they're headed to the EU, China and India. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available in the UK starting on October 17th for £699, roughly $870.

Charge it up at home.Toyota's 2021 RAV4 hybrid gets a plug

Ahead of the LA Auto Show, Toyota announced that the RAV4 would get the plug-in hybrid treatment. Like most automotive teases ahead of a major event, it didn't tell us much about the upcoming vehicle. There's no word on price, range, battery size, etc. The automaker also announced that all 2020 models and beyond -- hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles -- would get a battery warranty upgrade from eight years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first).

The eight-episode miniseries airs next spring on FX.Alex Garland's new series 'Devs' explores free will in the age of predictive computing

Alex Garland deconstructed the Turing test with Ex Machina and tormented our psyches with a horrifying alien invasion in Annihilation. Now he's tackling free will vs. a deterministic universe in Devs.

Dell's new convertible outmatches the classic XPS 13.Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Sure, this combo-device version of Dell's XPS 13 could do with a few more ports, but according to Devindra Hardawar, it's even better than the standard version. Packed with a 10th-generation Intel CPU and graphics, it's even powerful enough to handle some 3D gaming. The revamped Maglev keyboard fits in its skinny frame without being frustrating to use (we're talking about you, Apple, and your butterfly keys), and the battery kept it running for 14 hours in our test.

Our review unit featured a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1080p screen for $1,597. That's around $200 more than a similarly specced XPS 13, but the sophisticated design and option for use as a tablet might be worth it.

If you have DirecTV.Watch ESPN's first 4K broadcast Saturday

ESPN confirmed that Saturday night's college football matchup between Florida and LSU will be the first one it ever broadcasts live in native 4K resolution. It's planned at least six games to air that way, sponsored by Samsung, but unfortunately it's not streaming them through the ESPN or Samsung apps. TV providers need to sign up for them, and so far the only one with a deal is DirecTV. Hopefully that list grows soon so more of us can watch the BCS National Championship Game in January using the 4K feed ESPN has planned.

In an internal letter, Cook explained Apple's reasons for pulling HKmap.live from the App Store.Tim Cook defends Apple's decision to remove Hong Kong protest app

Less than a day after Apple sparked controversy by removing a Hong Kong protest app, the company's CEO Tim Cook has defended the decision. At least, internally. In a letter posted internally, Cook said that the app was being used "maliciously to target individual officers for violence". Such behavior violates Apple's App Store guidelines.



However, it's not so clear cut. Critics argue that the app does not actually show the location of individual officers and apps like Waze, which crowdsources information about police locations, remain on the App Store.

All it leaves behind is water vapor and style.Toyota's hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai gets a new, luxurious look

Toyota's new Mirai looks amazing and the automaker is targeting a 30-percent increase in range thanks to advances in the powertrain and larger capacity hydrogen storage tanks. Toyota just hopes it'll be able to sell this car in more places than the current locales of California and the island of Oahu.

