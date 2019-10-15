The Pixel 4's Recorder app can capture and transcribe simultaneously

The app can both record and transcribe audio at the same time. Additionally, thanks to machine learning, it can identify specific words and sounds, allowing you to use the app's built-in search function to find specific parts of a transcript. Ellis later revealed that the entire demo was done with the Pixel 4 in airplane mode. That is, the Recorder app is able to do everything it can on-device, without access to the cloud.

According to Google, the Recorder app will be first available in English, with support for more languages to come in the future.