Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Can DJI compete against GoPro in the action camera arena?

Tell us how the drone manufacturer’s Osmo Action measured up with a user review.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Cameras
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Drone maker DJI has been manufacturing drones with cameras for quite some time. However, the Osmo Action was its first attempt at making a stand-alone action camera, á la GoPro. Though the Osmo Action has similar specs to GoPro's Hero 7 Black, it also features a front facing display and HDR video recording. Managing Editor James Trew appreciated the excellent image stabilization and the ability to frame shots of yourself using the front display, but was let down by the absence of GPS and basic editing features. The Osmo Action earned a solid score of 84, while its competitor the GoPro Hero 7 Black had earned an 89.

If you own the DJI Osmo Action, what would you score it? Did it serve your needs? Did you appreciate that front-facing display? Were you also frustrated by the lack of GPS or an HDMI port? Tell us (and your fellow readers) all about this outdoor camcorder with a user review on our Osmo Action product page! If you've used other action cameras, feel free to compare them as well. And don't forget that your review could be used in an upcoming user review roundup, so don't leave out any details!

Note: Comments are off for this post, but we'd love to hear your thoughts on our DJI Osmo Action product page!

In this article: av, calltoaction, cameras, DJI, gear, gopro, osmo, osmo action, thebuyersguide, user review, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra is Blizzard's new GM

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra is Blizzard's new GM

View
Pixel 4 XL teardown reveals remarkably tiny Soli chip

Pixel 4 XL teardown reveals remarkably tiny Soli chip

View
HTC recreated the 'Mona Lisa' in 3D for the Louvre's da Vinci exhibition

HTC recreated the 'Mona Lisa' in 3D for the Louvre's da Vinci exhibition

View
Apple TV app is now available on the Fire TV Stick

Apple TV app is now available on the Fire TV Stick

View
'The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020 (updated)

'The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020 (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr