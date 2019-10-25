Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Beats 1
Zane Lowe's new Beats 1 show is all about new music

It's a companion to Apple Music's new music playlist.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Beats 1

This summer, Apple created New Music Daily, a curated playlist with the latest and most popular tracks from around the world. Today, it's launching a companion radio broadcast on Beats 1. The weekly show, "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe," will feature interviews with artists, commentary and songs from the playlist. The first episode premieres today at 12PM ET (9AM PT) with guests Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The show is hosted by Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director. A new episode will air every Friday at 12PM ET. Listeners can catch the episodes live, for free, or on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.

