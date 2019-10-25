Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jeremy Christensen via Getty Images
save
Save
share

DoD's $10 billion 'Jedi' cloud contract goes to Microsoft over Amazon

Google dropped out of the race last year.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jeremy Christensen via Getty Images

After a couple years of competition, the US Department of Defense has awarded a lucrative contract for cloud computing services to Microsoft. It beat out Amazon, the only other remaining competitor after others were weeded out or, in the case of Google, dropped out citing "AI principles." Dubbed the Jedi Cloud contract, it could be worth $10 billion over the next ten years.

In a statement, DoD Chief information Office Dana Deasy said "The National Defense Strategy dictates that we must improve the speed and effectiveness with which we develop and deploy modernized technical capabilities to our women and men in uniform. The DOD Digital Modernization Strategy was created to support this imperative. This award is an important step in execution of the Digital Modernization Strategy."

Developing...

Source: DoD
Coverage: CNBC, New York Times, Washington Post
In this article: amazon, AWS, Azure, business, cloud, department of defense, gear, JEDI, microsoft, politics
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Sen. Schumer proposes a $454 billion electric vehicle trade-up program

Sen. Schumer proposes a $454 billion electric vehicle trade-up program

View
'Command & Conquer' remaster is shaping up to be a huge visual upgrade

'Command & Conquer' remaster is shaping up to be a huge visual upgrade

View
The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

View
Hyundai will offer free self-driving rides in Irvine, California

Hyundai will offer free self-driving rides in Irvine, California

View
'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr