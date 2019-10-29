HBO Max will launch in May 2020 with 'curated by humans' push

After Disney+ and Apple TV+ launch, the next big new streaming service will be HBO Max. At a presentation for investors today, AT&T revealed the service will launch in May next year, including the "entire HBO service and library," as well exclusive original content as well as a "choice slate" of acquired and library programming. We haven't heard about the price yet, but initially it will be available to existing AT&T subscribers for free, and in 2021 it will have an ad-supported option.
Initially, execs said it will have around 10,000 things to watch, which may be less than competitors like Netflix, but they claim it's going to lean on human recommendations rather than algorithms, and that a smaller catalog weeds out the "filler no one watches."
Developing...
