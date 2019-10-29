HBO Max will launch in May 2020 with 'curated by humans' push

After Disney+ and Apple TV+ launch, the next big new streaming service will be HBO Max. At a presentation for investors today, AT&T revealed the service will launch in May next year, including the "entire HBO service and library," as well exclusive original content as well as a "choice slate" of acquired and library programming. We haven't heard about the price yet, but initially it will be available to existing AT&T subscribers for free, and in 2021 it will have an ad-supported option.