HBO announces 'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'House of the Dragon'

To close out its big HBO Max presentation -- the service will launch in May 2020 with a $14.99 per month price -- execs revealed that the flagship HBO show Game of Thrones will get a new spin-off. House of the Dragon is a spin-off produced by author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, which is set 300 years prior to the events of the first show. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the "Battle of the Bastards" episode will serve as co-showrunner, as well as directing the pilot and additional episodes.

Developing...