Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO
save
Save
share

HBO announces 'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'House of the Dragon'

It's a prequel.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
11m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HBO

To close out its big HBO Max presentation -- the service will launch in May 2020 with a $14.99 per month price -- execs revealed that the flagship HBO show Game of Thrones will get a new spin-off. House of the Dragon is a spin-off produced by author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, which is set 300 years prior to the events of the first show. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the "Battle of the Bastards" episode will serve as co-showrunner, as well as directing the pilot and additional episodes.

Developing...

Source: Game of Thrones (Twitter)
In this article: att, av, entertainment, Game of Thrones, George RR Martin, HBO, HBO Max
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

View
Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

View
First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

View
Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

View
Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr