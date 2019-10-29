Razer's first true wireless earbuds include a low-lag gaming mode

The firm is promising a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response through the 13mm drivers, and they should be convenient between auto pairing, sweat resistance and support for voice assistants. Battery life, however, isn't stellar. The buds themselves last for three hours on a charge (AirPods last five), while the charging case provides no more than 15 hours of listening time. You won't be wearing these during a long-haul flight.

The price is right, at least. The Hammerhead True Wireless is available now for $100, or well under the cost of AirPods, the Galaxy Buds and other big-name competitors. That might make them a good fit if you just want wire-free audio for short spurts, such as gym workouts or Call of Duty: Mobile sessions.