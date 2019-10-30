Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Facebook agrees to pay the UK £500K for the Cambridge Analytica scandal

But it won’t admit that it did anything wrong.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
44m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

Facebook may be looking ahead to the 2020 election, but it's still sweeping up debris from 2016. Today, Facebook agreed to pay the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) £500,000 (about $644,000) for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. As part of the deal, Facebook will not admit to any wrongdoing.

The fine was first issued in July 2018, but Facebook appealed the ruling. It said the ICO should be required to share the materials that led to its decision and that the ICO's alleged bias should be taken into consideration. A few months later, the ICO appealed Facebook's appeal. Now, both sides have agreed to drop their appeals. Facebook will pay the fine, but it will make "no admission of liability."

Financially, Facebook is getting off easy. The £500,000 fine is the maximum allowable punishment under the laws that were in place when the Cambridge Analytica scandal occurred. Had the scandal taken place after the EU's new, stricter General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) were in place, the company could be fined four percent of its global turnover (£17 million). Either way, those fines by the UK pale in comparison to the $5 billion fine that the FCC charged Facebook with for the Cambridge Analytica data breaches.

In a statement, Facebook's Director and Associate General Counsel Harry Kinmonth said:

"We are pleased to have reached a settlement with the ICO. As we have said before, we wish we had done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica in 2015. We made major changes to our platform back then, significantly restricting the information which app developers could access."

Facebook maintains that protecting users' privacy and security is its top priority, and the company says it will continue to work with the ICO to investigate the use of data analytics for political purposes.

Source: ICO
In this article: business, cambridge analytica, facebook, fee, fine, harry kinmonth, ico, information commissioners office, internet, politics, privacy, ruling, security, tomorrow, uk, user data
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

LG G8X ThinQ review: More screens aren't always better

LG G8X ThinQ review: More screens aren't always better

View
HBO Max nets ‘South Park’ exclusivity for a reported $500 million

HBO Max nets ‘South Park’ exclusivity for a reported $500 million

View
Apple Music student plans now come with Apple TV+ for free

Apple Music student plans now come with Apple TV+ for free

View
DJI's palm-sized Mavic Mini can fly for up to 30 minutes

DJI's palm-sized Mavic Mini can fly for up to 30 minutes

View
Block-like robots could assemble into emergency staircases

Block-like robots could assemble into emergency staircases

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr