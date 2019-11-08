Latest in Gear

Image credit: Volkswagen
Volkswagen's ID Space Vizzion is an electrified station wagon

It's based on VW's electric drive matrix (MEB) platform.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
30m ago in Transportation
Volkswagen is hoping to sell 10 million EVs based on its modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform across all its brands, and one of the models that's going to help make that a reality is an electric station wagon. The automaker has revealed the ID Space Vizzion model, which it calls "the wagon of tomorrow." VW says the model combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo car with the spaciousness of an SUV and will have a range of 300 miles. It will also have a digitized cockpit and use sustainable raw materials, like artificial leather made out of residual matter from apple juice production.

The company has debuted the model just after presenting the first all-electric ID.3 produced at its Zwickau plant. It's been giving the factory a makeover, so that it can transition from manufacturing VW's electric golf carts to manufacturing its EVs. Volkswagen expects to be done with the transition by 2022 -- the plant will then be dedicated to building its MEB vehicles, perhaps including the Space Vizzion. It will, however, initially focus on the ID.3 (the first production EV based on the MEB platform) followed by the ID.4.

Yes, the wagon is just a concept for now -- and its renders look pretty far out -- but the automaker promises that it will be a real vehicle you can buy. It plans to release the model's production version in 2021 and to design different versions for North America, Europe and China. For now, the company is preparing to showcase the concept at the L.A. Auto Show, which starts on November 19th.

Coverage: Autoblog
In this article: gear, ID Space Vizzion, transportation, Volkswagen
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
