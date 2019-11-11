Disney+ adds a few more Marvel movies to its list of day-one titles

From #IronMan to #AvengersEndgame, see the Marvel Studios titles that will be available to stream starting tomorrow on #DisneyPlus—including "Expanding the Universe," a new look at the original series coming to the service.



Look out for more titles to be announced soon. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/PC8Egi9WMi — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 11, 2019

You can expect to see Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 all available on Disney+ once the service goes live, along with other selections from the archives and the first episodes of launch day originals like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical Series or live-action Lady and the Tramp.

That's all in addition to Endgame, plus Marvel flicks that appeared in the earlier list: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel. Missing MCU movies include Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, which are currently streaming on Netflix per their earlier deal, plus both Spider-Man movies and The Incredible Hulk. Disney+ starts streaming tomorrow, November 12th, at a price of $6.99 per month, $69.99 annually, or in a bundle with ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99.