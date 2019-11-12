Apple TV+'s head of scripted and unscripted shows has left the company

Apple has lost one its streaming service's top personnel, just a couple of weeks after TV+ went live. According to Deadline, Kim Rozenfeld, the head of current scripted programming and unscripted content for Apple TV+, has stepped down from his position. Deadline's report didn't expound on the circumstances behind Rozenfeld's departure, but it did say that he signed a first-look deal with Apple for his production company, Half Full Studios. His LinkedIn page also says he left Apple this month, and that he has a "development, producing and consultant deal with Apple TV+ for scripted and documentary series" under his company.