Razer unveils its Kraken Ultimate headset with THX Spatial Audio

THX Spatial Audio is a positioning audio feature that creates a 360-degree sound environment, and Razer promises it provides even greater positional accuracy than 7.1. The virtual speakers also match the distance of in-game audio sources which should put less strain on the ears.

The audio is produced by 50mm drivers custom-tuned for a natural sound curve, and the mcirophone has active noise cancelling for clear communications with teammates.

The headset also has comfort features integrated into the sound-isolating ear cushions, like cooling gel to prevent overheating during long gaming sessions and eyewear channels for those who wear regular or blue-light glasses. And of course, it wouldn't be a gaming product if there wasn't RGB, so it comes with RGB underglow which can be controlled through Razer's Chroma software.

The headset weighs 275g and comes with a 1.3-meter-long cable that connects via USB, and it costs $129.99 or €149.99.

In addition to the Kraken Ultimate, Razer is also introducing the more affordable Kraken X USB, which sells for $59.99 or €69.99. This headset has 7.1 surround sound, a bendable cardiod microphone, custom-tuned 40mm drivers and green earcup lighting.

The Razer Kraken Ultimate and the Razer Kraken X USB are both available now from Razer's website or from Amazon.