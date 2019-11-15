'Fortnite' will let you play as a stormtrooper

Epic Games has transformed Fortnite into a cross-promotional ad platform for Avengers, John Wick, Batman and other games, films and even shoes and albums. Many of those items are highly coveted among players, and Epic wisely plays on that by offering them on a time-limited basis.

The standard stormtrooper skin is strictly cosmetic, but it is a freebie if you were planning to buy Jedi: Fallen Order. It's now available for a limited time (until November 30th) and costs 1,500 V-Bucks if purchased separately. More items could be coming, as it's described as "Part of the Original Trilogy set" in the Fortnite store.