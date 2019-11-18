Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oculus
save
Save
share

Oculus' new Link software brings Rift content to Quest headsets

Get all the benefits of the Rift on your Quest.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
28m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Oculus

We've described the Oculus Quest as the best standalone wireless VR headset yet, but there was one feature missing from the system: the ability to plug the headset into a PC. That feature is coming, with the Oculus Link software which is launching today in beta.

With Oculus Link, Quest owners can access the entire library of Rift PC games via a USB-C cable. We tried out the Link feature at Oculus Connect 6 and were impressed by the simplicity of the setup: you just plug in the Quest and the Oculus Desktop software recognizes both the headset and the controllers.

Once connected, you can use the Quest to play Rift games like Asgard's Wrath and Stormland much like you would on a Rift S. You can also purchase games through the Rift Store and access non-gaming features like the 3D-modelled Oculus Home and the Dash central hub.

The Link software will work with most third-party cables, or you can wait for Oculus to release its own premium 5-meter-long cable with a right angle connector later this year.

With the introduction of all these new features for the Quest, it can now do practically everything the Rift S can do. To try it for yourself, Oculus will be rolling out the Link software in beta mode starting today.

In this article: gear, oculus link, oculus quest, oculus rift, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to find Apple deals this Black Friday

How to find Apple deals this Black Friday

View
Weber embraces modern grilling with a WiFi-enabled pellet model

Weber embraces modern grilling with a WiFi-enabled pellet model

View
Watch the first trailer for HBO's 'Avenue 5' sci-fi space comedy

Watch the first trailer for HBO's 'Avenue 5' sci-fi space comedy

View
John Legere is stepping down as T-Mobile CEO next April

John Legere is stepping down as T-Mobile CEO next April

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr