Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

T-Mobile confirms customers' personal data accessed in hack

Hackers were able to steal names, billing addresses, phone numbers and account information.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
44m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's been a rough month for customers who care about their privacy, with data breaches affecting businesses as diverse as high-end department stores, camgirl websites and online domain registrars. Yet another cybersecurity issue has allowed hackers to access data about prepaid customers of popular US and European telecom brand T-Mobile, as revealed by blog TmoNews.

Affected customers in the US are being notified via a text message which directs them to a page on T-Mobile's website. "Our Cybersecurity team discovered and shut down malicious, unauthorized access to some information related to your T-Mobile prepaid wireless account," the page reads.

Hackers were able to access data including names and billing addresses, phone numbers, account numbers and information about what plans and features that customers chose. However, T-Mobile assures customers that no financial data such as credit card information, social security numbers or passwords were compromised.

The company says it has reported the breach to the authorities and that it has "a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access."

TmoNews reached out to the company to find out how many customers' information was compromised. T-Mobile reportedly responded that a "very small single digit percentage" of users were affected.

Via: TmoNews
Source: T-Mobile
In this article: data breach, gear, security, t-mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Jet.com is leaving the fresh grocery delivery game

Jet.com is leaving the fresh grocery delivery game

View
Save up to $1,000 on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops ahead of Black Friday

Save up to $1,000 on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops ahead of Black Friday

View
Twitch loses another top streamer, this time to Facebook

Twitch loses another top streamer, this time to Facebook

View
Bollinger’s badass EV utility trucks arrive in 2021

Bollinger’s badass EV utility trucks arrive in 2021

View
FCC bans carriers from buying Huawei, ZTE gear with subsidies

FCC bans carriers from buying Huawei, ZTE gear with subsidies

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr