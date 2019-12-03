Google's next chat service is... Photos

Now when you're sending pictures and videos to your friends or family, you can share them in an ongoing, private conversation in @googlephotos. 📸 Here's how sharing within the app just got simpler https://t.co/aBDfhzSyyt pic.twitter.com/QJ2j0crME9 — Google (@Google) December 3, 2019

When you share individual photos and videos, you can add them to a private chat in the app or on the website. You'll be able to like and comment on pictures and clips and save them to your own gallery.

"This feature isn't designed to replace the chat apps you already use, but we do hope it improves sharing memories with your friends and family in Google Photos," Janvi Shah, product manager at Google Photos, wrote in a blog post. Photos can be a great jumping-off point for a conversation, as the likes of Instagram have shown. The chat function is rolling out across Android, iOS and the web over the next week.