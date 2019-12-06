Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kojima Productions
'Death Stranding' update will fix tiny, hard-to-read text

You'll be able to dispose of vehicles too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
33m ago in AV
Kojima Productions

One of the more prevalent criticisms of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is that the onscreen text is often pretty small and difficult to read. Kojima Productions has been working on a fix for the issue, and you'll be able to increase the font size.

Once the latest patch drops, you can dispose of individual vehicles as well (but not MULE vehicles). In another quality-of-life change, you'll be able to see the Odradek terrain scanner through any cargo Sam's carrying on his back. It's a useful update, as the device signals the proximity and direction of the dangerous BT creatures, so being able to see it from more perspectives should help. It's not clear exactly when the update will rollout, but it'll be available in mid-December.

Source: Kojima Productions (Twitter)
