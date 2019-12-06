'Death Stranding' update will fix tiny, hard-to-read text

One of the more prevalent criticisms of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is that the onscreen text is often pretty small and difficult to read. Kojima Productions has been working on a fix for the issue, and you'll be able to increase the font size.
Sponsored Links
#DeathStranding update, coming in mid Dec. will include the following!— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 6, 2019
- Odradek will be visible when blocked by cargo
- able to dispose vehicles (except for the MULE vehicles)
- increasing text size on the UI
Thank you for all your thoughtful feedback!#TomorrowIsInYourHands https://t.co/YRwZ2EPDIE pic.twitter.com/wJygDjqYBQ
Once the latest patch drops, you can dispose of individual vehicles as well (but not MULE vehicles). In another quality-of-life change, you'll be able to see the Odradek terrain scanner through any cargo Sam's carrying on his back. It's a useful update, as the device signals the proximity and direction of the dangerous BT creatures, so being able to see it from more perspectives should help. It's not clear exactly when the update will rollout, but it'll be available in mid-December.