What's on TV this week: 'The Expanse' season four

This week Netflix is taking its foot off on the gas with just one major release, a new comedy special from Michelle Wolf. Meanwhile, Amazon is firing off a new season of its big sci-fi acquisition, The Expanse, and Hulu is delivering the third and final season of Marvel's Runaways. There's also a special episode of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, while most cable and network TV shows wrap things up for a midseason break, and HBO closes out the first season of Watchmen.

On Blu-ray, there's Hustlers, the It sequel and a special release of Twin Peaks that includes some 4K content. Gamers can try out Blacksad: Under the Skin on consoles or Mechwarrior 5 on PC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).