Latest in Gear

Image credit: Magic Leap
save
Save
share

Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

But will new apps and a bundle of services do the trick?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Magic Leap

Magic Leap's augmented reality headset reportedly hasn't sold well so far, but the company might have a way to turn its fortunes around: pitch the device as a business tool. It's launching an Enterprise Suite that includes a Magic Leap 1 headset (an update to the One Creator Edition) as well as two years each for dedicated support, device management tools, fast device replacements and extended warranties. You'll also have access to a host of AR-friendly work apps from third parties that cover areas like collaboration, "location-based experiences" (think museums and product tours) and 3D visualization for design and medicine.

We've asked Magic Leap if it can outline the improvements in the new headset.

The Enterprise Suite isn't a trivial purchase at $2,995 per headset, but Magic Leap is clearly betting that the extra $700 over the lone headset will be worthwhile for companies that need both oversight tools and a guarantee that they'll have functional units.

The challenge is convincing companies that Magic Leap's headsets are worth the investment in the first place. Microsoft's HoloLens 2 could hold a similar appeal for companies that want to put AR to work. And for many, AR might be overkill -- there are business-friendly VR options that cost considerably less. Magic Leap is no doubt counting on the cleverness of its technology (and mounds of hype) to sway customers to its side, but those won't necessarily be enough.

Source: Magic Leap
In this article: augmented reality, business, enterprise, gear, headset, magic leap, magic leap 1, magic leap enterprise suite, mixed reality, video, wearable, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

View
Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

View
Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

View
Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

View
Waze can warn you about unplowed roads during winter

Waze can warn you about unplowed roads during winter

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr