Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

Magic Leap's augmented reality headset reportedly hasn't sold well so far, but the company might have a way to turn its fortunes around: pitch the device as a business tool. It's launching an Enterprise Suite that includes a Magic Leap 1 headset (an update to the One Creator Edition) as well as two years each for dedicated support, device management tools, fast device replacements and extended warranties. You'll also have access to a host of AR-friendly work apps from third parties that cover areas like collaboration, "location-based experiences" (think museums and product tours) and 3D visualization for design and medicine.
Sponsored Links
We've asked Magic Leap if it can outline the improvements in the new headset.
The Enterprise Suite isn't a trivial purchase at $2,995 per headset, but Magic Leap is clearly betting that the extra $700 over the lone headset will be worthwhile for companies that need both oversight tools and a guarantee that they'll have functional units.
The challenge is convincing companies that Magic Leap's headsets are worth the investment in the first place. Microsoft's HoloLens 2 could hold a similar appeal for companies that want to put AR to work. And for many, AR might be overkill -- there are business-friendly VR options that cost considerably less. Magic Leap is no doubt counting on the cleverness of its technology (and mounds of hype) to sway customers to its side, but those won't necessarily be enough.