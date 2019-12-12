Even Facebook Messenger is getting in on the Star Wars hype

The limited-edition features include reactions and stickers from the final entry in the Skywalker saga, including characters from both the light and dark sides of the Force -- fingers crossed for Baby Yoda reactions and stickers at some point too. Facebook's also adding some augmented reality effects for photos and Messenger video calls, so you can appear as though you're traveling at lightspeed or in the cockpit of Poe Dameron's X-Wing.

It looks like a fun way to get you and your buddies even more amped for the last Star Wars movie for a while. You can activate the theme by tapping on the name of a thread in Messenger (probably the name of the person you're speaking with unless it's a group conversation) and switching to it from the theme options.