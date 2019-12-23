Welcome to Engadget's 2019 year in review

What's the deal with high-profile streamers leaving Twitch? Is VR finally going to go mainstream now that a Half-Life game is on the way? What's next for the streaming wars? And when did tech CEOs lose their luster?

Depending on who you ask (and let's not get into that whole "there is no year 0" thing), it's also the end of a decade. To commemorate the start of the twenties, we'll be highlighting the tech that has defined the past ten years, and also comparing the gaming landscape of 2009 with that of 2019.

See our year-in-review schedule below, which will be updated with links to stories as they're published.