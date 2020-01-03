D-Link's latest routers pack WiFi 6 and mesh networking

The lineup also supports WPA3 encryption as well as compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

The flagship is the Smart AX5400 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (above). D-Link didn't dive deep into specs, but the name points to 5.4Gbps of total wireless bandwidth on top of its four Ethernet jacks and two USB ports. It shows up in the first quarter of the year for a hefty $280. Less demanding users can also spring for AX1500 ($120), AX1800 ($140) and AX2400 ($160) variants that will respectively show in the first, second and third quarters of the year. You can also expect the Covr family of mesh routers to get a $270 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh System in the second quarter of the year alongside a $130 AX1800 range extender that can fill in gaps.

And yes, there are still WiFi 5 (aka 802.11ac) routers if you're more interested in saving some money. You can expect AC1750 and AC1900 routers in the first quarter for $100 and $120 respectively, plus matching range extenders for $100 and $110. You'll also find a Covr-branded AC1900 router (below) in the first quarter for $120.