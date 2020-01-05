Moen's voice-activated faucet gives cooks precise amounts of water

Also announced is an update to its Flo system, which will now -- in addition to monitoring water consumption -- integrate sensors that can detect leaks. Just place the sensor in an at-risk area, such as a basement or laundry room, and if the detector senses water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it'll send a push notification within the Flo and Moen smartphone apps. And if you've also got Moen's Smart Water Shutoff feature, any leaks detected by the sensors can automatically trigger the shut-off command.

Finally, Moen says that it's working on combining the U by Moen shower app into the Moen app to create the "Moen Network." This will let you control all your expensive smart Moen products from one place -- a sensible addition since the introduction of the smart faucet suggests the company is working on further consumer products. It's slated to launch later this year.