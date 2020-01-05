Latest in Gear

Image credit: Whirlpool/Yummly
save
Save
share

Whirlpool's smart thermometer ensures your food is cooked properly

It'll even integrate with your oven in the future.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Whirlpool/Yummly

Whirlpool wants to be sure you never serve an undercooked roast again. Its Yummly brand is introducing a Smart Thermometer that uses sensors to check the temperatures of both the oven and your food, letting you know through a mobile app when they reach the right temperature. You won't have to periodically check your turkey to know when it's ready to eat.

This isn't uncommon in existing connected thermometers like Meater, but it should get clever in the future. An update coming in late 2020 will integrate the thermometer with supporting Whirlpool ovens, letting the oven adjust the temperature based on the steps you're in with a given Yummly recipe. You might not even have to think about adjusting the oven's controls while dinner is in the works.

You should see the Smart Thermometer reach stores in early 2020 for $129. That's more expensive than some options, but it might be easier to justify if you either thrive on Yummly or appreciate that oven tie-in.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Whirlpool
In this article: baking, ces2020, cooking, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, home, kitchen, smart home, smart thermometer, thermometer, whirlpool, yummly
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Das Keyboard's notification service leaves IFTTT on January 10th

Das Keyboard's notification service leaves IFTTT on January 10th

View
Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy phones on February 11th

Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy phones on February 11th

View
Take a look at the 'Portal' prequel that never was

Take a look at the 'Portal' prequel that never was

View
Samsung's zero-bezel 8K TV is real

Samsung's zero-bezel 8K TV is real

View
'Fortnite' made a historic $1.8 billion in 2019

'Fortnite' made a historic $1.8 billion in 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr