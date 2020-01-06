Latest in Gear

Image credit: ADT
ADT’s DIY smart home cameras won’t require a hub or long-term contract

The first cameras in the Blue by ADT line arrive this spring.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Home
ADT

Home security company ADT is creating a new smart home security brand called Blue by ADT. Today, the company is unveiling the brand's first three products: smart indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras. Each of the new DIY devices can be used on its own or configured with others as you wish, and you won't need a smart home hub to operate them.

Blue by ADT is based on work by smart home company LifeShield, which ADT acquired in 2019. Like those introduced today, future devices will be DIY, so you can setup a smart home unique to your needs, and customers can choose from self-monitoring, a month-to-month subscription service of continuous monitoring.

The Blue by ADT Indoor Camera films 1080-pixel HD, and you can view the live and recorded footage through the free Blue by ADT mobile app. The camera will soon gain Alexa voice controls, and it will detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to let you know if there's an issue. In the future, it will pair with Blue by ADT sensors and keypad, meaning you'll be able to use it as a security hub if you choose.

The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera is similar but rated at IP-65, making it weather-resistant. Plus, it has night vision capabilities. You can also opt for the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera, which will let you talk with visitors, as well as monitor the video feed. The doorbell will send push notifications and a voice announcement from an Alexa-enabled device when someone is at the door.

All of the cameras include a facial recognition feature that will alert you when a familiar face appears. You'll get up to 24 hours of free video storage, or you can purchase additional cloud storage plans. When the cameras arrive this spring, they'll each be sold for $199.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

