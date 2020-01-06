Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD
Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

Expect plenty of processor news and maybe some GPU updates.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Gadgetry
AMD

AMD's CES 2020 press conference is about to take place and it should include some details on next-generation Ryzen processors. There also might be some more info on Renoir chips as well as another GPU to round out the current 5000 lineup.

It might not have too much to share when it comes to high-end products, though -- AMD may wait until closer to the release of upcoming PlayStation and Xbox consoles for updates on that front. In any case, we won't have to wait too long to find out what AMD has up its sleeve for CES. Its event will start at 5PM ET/2PM PT and you can watch it right here.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: AMD (YouTube)
