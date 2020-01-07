Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazfit / Studio
save
Save
share

Amazfit's HomeStudio is a smart mirror paired with a treadmill

The Amazfit HomeStudio could be a competitor for the Peloton Tread.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Amazfit / Studio

Sponsored Links

The company that makes Xiaomi's MiBand has teamed up with the Studio.Live, a startup offering on-demand running classes. The pair are at CES this week, unveiling a new home gym that combines AI, streaming classes and treadmills to help you stay in shape. Say hello to the Amazfit HomeStudio.

Gallery: Amazfit HomeStudio | 11 Photos

11

Amazfit HomeStudio has three components: a 43-inch HD smart mirror, called THE GLASS (all caps), JBL surround-sound speakers, and a treadmill. You get the pick of two: a premium model that uses slat belt technology (like the Peloton Tread) and can reach speeds of up to 12mph. If that's too much for your wallet, or your home isn't that big, you could opt for the AirRun, a foldable version that reaches a top speed of 9 mph instead. Rounding out the package is a 3D time-of-flight camera that the system's computer vision will use to keep an eye on your posture and technique.

When you want to start a class, fire up the smart mirror at which point you'll be able to access a library of 1,000 classes across a wide variety of exercises. And they don't all have to be treadmill-based either, since you can participate in yoga, sculpt and stretching classes on the floor.

This is by no means the first product in this space, and there are already several smart-mirror based home gyms. Like Mirror, for instance, which is priced at $1,495 and offers workout videos from fitness experts that you need to follow along with at home. Similarly, Peloton makes a smart treadmill, with on-demand classes, albeit costing the better part of five grand, plus the monthly subscription.

Huami says that the price and release window of the Amazfit HomeStudio will be revealed soon, and that the price "will delight US customers." Obviously, the only price point that would delight me is for it to be free, with a candy bar thrown in for good measure. But maybe I have a skewed sense of what delight means when we're talking about high-end exercise equipment manufacturing companies.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: Amazfit, ces, ces2020, Classes, Fitness, gear, Huami, medicine, On Demand, Smart Mirror, Studio, Studio.Live, Treadmill
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

A dispatch from inside Sony's prototype electric car

A dispatch from inside Sony's prototype electric car

View
Apple's rare CES appearance was another privacy pitch

Apple's rare CES appearance was another privacy pitch

View
This rechargeable lunchbox uses steam to reheat your food

This rechargeable lunchbox uses steam to reheat your food

View
Smart garbage disposal composts your food scraps instead of grinding them up

Smart garbage disposal composts your food scraps instead of grinding them up

View
Airbitat's Compact Cooler promises 'deeply cooled' energy-efficient AC

Airbitat's Compact Cooler promises 'deeply cooled' energy-efficient AC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr