Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Firefox puts an end to annoying notification requests

It also blocks scripts that try to fingerprint you.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Firefox already has the option of blocking website notification requests, but Mozilla wants to go further by replacing them altogether. The newly available Firefox 72 replaces irksome notification pop-ups with a speech bubble that appears in the address bar. You'll still have access to notifications if you want them, but your web surfing won't come to a screeching halt when you visit a site for the first time.

This is also a meaningful update if you're privacy-minded. The browser now blocks fingerprinting scripts by default for all users. Sites should have a tougher time giving you a unique profile. You can still enable them if they're necessary for a site.

There's also one addition that's purely meant for fun. Picture-in-picture video playback is now available for Mac and Linux users. Many videos now have the option of playing in a pop-up if you'd like to multitask. While this isn't a new feature in the browser world, it might be welcome if you prefer Mozilla's approach.

Source: Firefox
In this article: browser, firefox, gear, internet, linux, mac, mozilla, notification, notifications, personal computing, personalcomputing, privacy, software, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

CES 2020 recap: Day one

CES 2020 recap: Day one

View
Watch Hyundai's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

Watch Hyundai's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

View
Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

View
Sunflower's $9,950 security drone aims to protect your home autonomously

Sunflower's $9,950 security drone aims to protect your home autonomously

View
Dirac claims its software can improve the sound of any headphones

Dirac claims its software can improve the sound of any headphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr