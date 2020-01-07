Go Dogo trains your pup while you're away

The Go Dogo is essentially a home entertainment and training system for canines that can teach them a variety of basic obedience commands like sit, sit up, and lie down. It consists of two units: a treat dispenser that mounts to the wall above your television, connecting to the set through an HDMI connection) and a side camera that monitors the dog's response to the onscreen instructions. Once you launch a training session through the associated smartphone app, the virtual instructor will call the dog over to the TV and command it to perform a variety of tricks and solve gradually more complex mentally stimulating challenges. If the dog complies, out pops a small treat as a reward along with positive visual and audio feedback. The smartphone app can also schedule training session and tracks the dog's progress over time.

The company hopes to launch a crowdfunding campaign to bring Go Dogo to the US and, should that be successful, intends to begin shipping units before the end of 2020.

