YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary on March 31st

The doc includes some of the behind-the-scenes stories that formed the California festival's foundations. It includes exclusive footage and interviews, along with performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Jane's Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Moby, Beck and Radiohead.

Meanwhile, YouTube announced it'll be the festival's exclusive livestreaming partner for the tenth year running. It'll stream performances from across both weekends. YouTube Premium subscribers have access to some perks, including access to a members-only supply of festival passes they can purchase. Since general on-sale passes for the first weekend have sold out, that might be a welcome bonus for people who couldn't snag one before now.