AT&T to close Audience Network in favor of HBO Max preview channel

AT&T hasn't revealed what it plans to do to Audience Network's programs, which include the TV adaptation of Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes, yet. An AT&T representative told Deadline that "[a]ny future use of Audience Network content will be assessed at a later date." Cord Cutters News says, however, that there are reports going around that AT&T is planning to move Audience's original programming to HBO Max. The streaming service's other offerings will include the "entire HBO service and library" and as many as 50 new originals by the end of 2020. During its launch event, execs vowed that it will rely on human recommendations instead of algorithms (like Netflix does) to serve its customers.