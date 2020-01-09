Watch us reveal the official Best of CES Award winners today at 8 PM ET

We came, we saw, we got hands on. By Thursday, January 9th, CES 2020 will be winding down and Team Engadget will getting ready to pack up and go home. But before we do, we need to unveil to the world the winners in the official Best of CES Awards, which Engadget has been judging since 2014. We'll reveal the winners in 17 categories, including Best of the Best, People's Choice and a new environment-focused Best Sustainability Product award. Check back here on Thursday at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to watch a livestream of our awards ceremony, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.