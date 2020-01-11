OnePlus is reportedly holding a display tech convention

OnePlus was at CES and even showcased the Concept One phone, but the company may have reserved a few announcements for an event of its own. Members of the media in China reportedly received an invite to the company's "2020 Display Tech" conference on January 13th. A photo of the invite posted on Chinese social network Weibo shows that the event is scheduled for 2PM and that it will take place in Shenzhen, China.
OnePlus itself has yet to confirm the event, so we can't say for sure what kind of display products and technologies it's planning to announce. According to the Weibo post, though, we might see screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will enable smoother pictures than what displays with lower refresh rates are capable of.